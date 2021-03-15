Datamine (DAM) Market Cap Hits $385,007.41

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Datamine has a market cap of $385,007.41 and $14,814.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Datamine token can now be bought for about $0.0925 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00065764 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002172 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,164,385 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Datamine Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

