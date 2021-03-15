DAV Coin (DAV) Market Capitalization Tops $492,017.34

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $492,017.34 and $70.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 56% lower against the US dollar. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00053396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.21 or 0.00359182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,078.52 or 1.00107125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035159 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00076239 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

DAV Coin Token Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a token. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

