Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.26

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.26 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 5144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,724 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,967,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $11,580,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $21,951,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $16,283,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

