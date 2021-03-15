David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $13,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,306.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CPSI stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.98. 53,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.