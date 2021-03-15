David D. Clark Sells 6,423 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SNCR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 319,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

SNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

