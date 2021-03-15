David Hottman Sells 73,500 Shares of Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Stock

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS) Director David Hottman sold 73,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$13,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,442,800 shares in the company, valued at C$259,704.

David Hottman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, David Hottman sold 356,500 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$36,541.25.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, David Hottman bought 50,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,250.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, David Hottman purchased 100,000 shares of Orestone Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$9,000.00.

Shares of CVE ORS traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,241. Orestone Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.03 and a twelve month high of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09.

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Chile. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project covering 72 square kilometers located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

