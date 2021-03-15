Davis Selected Advisers Acquires 3,950 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB stock opened at $157.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.25. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.54.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

