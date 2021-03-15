DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for DCP Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

NYSE DCP opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 3.75.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

