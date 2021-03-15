DDKoin (DDK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $86,124.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $86,124.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00031619 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007113 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007055 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000076 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001538 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.