Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DBTX. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,358. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

