DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.67 million and $232.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00016119 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,442,014 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

