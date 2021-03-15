Delphy (DPY) Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $633,373.77 and approximately $56,986.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00048943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.18 or 0.00666122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00072015 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026330 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00035771 BTC.

About Delphy

DPY is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Delphy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

