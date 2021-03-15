Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Down 32.7% in February

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the February 11th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 942,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of DENN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,611. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 122.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

In related news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,870 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $23,900,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 70.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,372,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 566,268 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.