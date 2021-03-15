DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.30

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 34069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DNZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENSO from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.35. DENSO had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that DENSO Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, consisting of gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves.

