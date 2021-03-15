Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 78.3% higher against the dollar. Dent has a market cap of $293.86 million and $49.77 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.37 or 0.00661761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00071256 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026243 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,688,135,748 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

