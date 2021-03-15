DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,136,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

