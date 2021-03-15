DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.47 and last traded at $60.46. Approximately 1,782,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,581,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DMTK shares. TheStreet cut DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. Research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $325,961 in the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

