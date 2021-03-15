Dero One Day Volume Reaches $277,142.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00003626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $21.31 million and approximately $277,142.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,340.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.10 or 0.03171970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.00360099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.10 or 0.00940882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.73 or 0.00388226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.37 or 0.00336111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00241690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00021980 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,432,882 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.