Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

TSE GIL opened at C$39.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.12. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$13.64 and a 1 year high of C$40.54.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

