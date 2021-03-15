Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
GIL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
