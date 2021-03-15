Desjardins Increases Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to $5.50

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDDRF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from $3.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

CDDRF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 186,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,834. Headwater Exploration has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

