Desjardins Increases Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $128.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Desjardins from $124.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.52% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Premium Brands from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Premium Brands from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Premium Brands from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

OTCMKTS:PRBZF traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.96. 1,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.51. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $88.65.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.