Desjardins Weighs in on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.04.

Shares of WDO opened at C$8.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$5.85 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.17.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

