Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Shares of SGFY opened at $30.17 on Monday. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

In other news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $333,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,732,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO David Pierre bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 over the last three months.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

