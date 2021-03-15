Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $360.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $376.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.68.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.11. 30,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,505. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.34. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 32.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.