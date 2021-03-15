Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
DBOEY opened at $16.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).
Featured Story: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.