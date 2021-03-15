Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

DBOEY opened at $16.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

