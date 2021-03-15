Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €49.23 ($57.92).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPW shares. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €45.06 ($53.01) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.48.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.