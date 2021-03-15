Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the February 11th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPSGY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $54.03. 423,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

