Dev Protocol Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $102,705.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $6.16 or 0.00010857 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dev Protocol Token Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,782,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,891 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

Dev Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.