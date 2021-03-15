Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Lifted to “Buy” at Johnson Rice

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Johnson Rice from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s price target suggests a potential upside of 53.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DVN. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.02.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $24.15 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

