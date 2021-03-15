DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0302 on Major Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, DEX has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00048567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.86 or 0.00662287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00072198 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026147 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00035384 BTC.

About DEX

DEX (DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

