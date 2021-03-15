DeXe Market Capitalization Achieves $75.00 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, DeXe has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $75.00 million and approximately $21.76 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can currently be bought for about $26.17 or 0.00048109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.63 or 0.00453436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00061165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00051880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096706 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00070742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.00546203 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,866,321 tokens. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network

