Dexterra Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dexterra Group in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.79.

DXT stock opened at C$6.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.75. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23. The company has a market cap of C$400.89 million and a PE ratio of 3.54.

About Dexterra Group

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

