Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Director Sells C$1,206,000.00 in Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$1,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at C$161,001.

TSE DXT traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$6.11. 92,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,100. The firm has a market cap of C$396.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.75. Dexterra Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.79.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates in three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

