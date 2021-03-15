DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the February 11th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:DHT traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. 90,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41.
DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,375 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,629,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 310,738 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 465,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 255,506 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist started coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
