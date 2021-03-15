DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the February 11th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. 90,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,375 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,629,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 310,738 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 465,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 255,506 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist started coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

