DIA (DIA) Price Tops $3.06

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. DIA has a market capitalization of $86.48 million and $56.09 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA token can now be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00005437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIA has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIA alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.14 or 0.00453474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00061476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00096215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00558307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

DIA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.