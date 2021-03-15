Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Up 50.5% in February

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the February 11th total of 493,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Diageo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Diageo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $167.73 on Monday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

