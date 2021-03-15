Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 962,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond S Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,454,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 177,501 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $10,148,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 422,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 36.0% during the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product carriers.

