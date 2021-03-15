Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 32,500 shares during the quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,072,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,515,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,739,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,475,000 after buying an additional 182,379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after buying an additional 332,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after buying an additional 1,772,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.08. 25,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,077. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $88.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

