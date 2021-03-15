DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DiaSorin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DSRLF. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiaSorin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DiaSorin in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

OTCMKTS DSRLF opened at $219.00 on Monday. DiaSorin has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.97 and a 200-day moving average of $202.25. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.59.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

