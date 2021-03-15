DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €18.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €18.50 ($21.76) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DIC Asset presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.50 ($20.59).

ETR DIC traded up €0.26 ($0.31) on Monday, reaching €15.84 ($18.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a twelve month high of €16.84 ($19.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 17.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.48.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

