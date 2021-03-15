DIGG Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. DIGG has a market cap of $53.54 million and $460,311.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $34,884.26 or 0.64333766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.15 or 0.00453944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00061153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00051804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00096898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00070551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.42 or 0.00544817 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 1,535 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

Buying and Selling DIGG

