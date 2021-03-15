Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Tops $54.64 on Major Exchanges

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Digital Gold has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $54.64 or 0.00096294 BTC on exchanges. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $739,221.31 and approximately $354,820.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.16 or 0.00454994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00062278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00051287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00096270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00069063 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.61 or 0.00550954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage . Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.