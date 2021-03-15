Digital Insurance Token Market Cap Tops $736,401.20 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $736,401.20 and approximately $1,915.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.94 or 0.00385567 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

