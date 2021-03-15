Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPS. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $87.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

