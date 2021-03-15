DigitalBits 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.06 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 46.5% against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $63.96 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.00394840 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00034973 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.39 or 0.05124643 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,155,983 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

