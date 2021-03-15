Digitalcoin Trading Up 25.2% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $222,904.57 and approximately $29.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,603.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,757.22 or 0.03218172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.97 or 0.00360725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.03 or 0.00946879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.58 or 0.00398484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.21 or 0.00357501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00245477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021949 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,111,543 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

