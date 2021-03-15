DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0018 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 43.2% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $281,524.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.04 or 0.00392057 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,033,239,748 coins and its circulating supply is 4,882,586,164 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

