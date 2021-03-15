Digitex 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.61 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Digitex has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00048832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.91 or 0.00665432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00072067 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00026368 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035670 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

