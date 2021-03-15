Digitex Futures Price Tops $0.0295 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Digitex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00048693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.10 or 0.00667418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026414 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00035604 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.