Digix Gold Token Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Digix Gold Token token can currently be bought for approximately $53.33 or 0.00096126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.09 million and $900,723.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digix Gold Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.15 or 0.00663605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00071482 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00025822 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00035480 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,636 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digix Gold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digix Gold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.